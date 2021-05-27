Senate confirms Wormuth as first female Army secretary

Wormuth told the Senate Armed Services Committee that she was “angry and frustrated” by the failures at Fort Hood. And she said the Army needs to “put quite a bit of focus” on improving the command climate all the way down to the lower levels so that younger soldiers feel safe and are able to make complaints if needed.

She will take over her post just as military service leaders are facing pressure to change how they prosecute sexual assaults and other crimes. An independent panel has recommended that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders, a major change that has been resisted by the military. And members of Congress strongly back such a change.

Wormuth has a long history of service in the Pentagon on a variety of national security issues. She served as the undersecretary of defense for policy and the senior director for defense policy at the NSC during the Obama administration, and held other Defense Department positions. She also previously served as principal deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense.

Her most recent job was as director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corp., a federally funded think tank.