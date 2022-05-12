Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation

Powell’s support Thursday in the Senate was roughly in line with what he received four years ago, after he was first nominated as Chair by President Donald Trump. At that time, the Senate voted 84-13 to confirm him.

Powell's confirmation comes even as many economists have sharply criticized the Fed for waiting too long to respond to worsening inflation, making its task harder and riskier.

In the past, members of Congress often objected to higher interest rates out of fear that they would cause job losses. The chronically high inflation of the 1970s has been attributed, in part, to political pressure that led the Fed to forego steep rate hikes under Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon.

Powell himself endured harsh criticism by Trump when the Fed raised rates in 2017 and 2018 after the unemployment rate had reached a half-century low of 3.5%. Powell reversed some of those hikes in 2019, after the economy had slowed in the aftermath of Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports.

This week, Biden said that while he would respect the Fed's independence, he supported its efforts to raise borrowing rates, which have already caused the costs of mortgages, auto loans and business borrowing to surge.