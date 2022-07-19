Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court

On Tuesday, she got support from some Republicans including both Graham and his fellow South Carolinian, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Graham, who went on to oppose eventual Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in a party-line Judiciary Committee vote, added that he felt Childs "would have received a strong bipartisan vote in the Senate." Three GOP senators ultimately came out in favor of Jackson's nomination, assuring her eventual confirmation as the high court's first Black female justice, given unified Democratic support.

During Childs’ recent appellate confirmation hearing, Graham again noted his likely disagreement with some positions from a nominee put forth by a Democratic president but called the position “consequential” and said he hoped people “can rally around the accomplished woman who has worn the robe well and has potential to serve at the highest level of the judiciary.”

At that same hearing, Clyburn pointed to Childs’ “ordinary upbringing that has helped shape her life’s work and made her an example for so many young people in similar circumstances.” It was reminiscent of his promotion of Childs for the Supreme Court, when he pointed to her legal training at the University of South Carolina School of Law — rather than an Ivy League institution — as a characteristic that would help Americans identify with the high court, currently populated almost exclusively with Harvard and Yale graduates.

Last year, Biden nominated Childs for the D.C. Circuit slot, but her hearing was postponed while she was also under consideration for the Supreme Court. Previously serving as a state trial court judge, worker’s compensation commissioner and deputy director of South Carolina’s labor department, Childs also practiced employment law at Nexsen Pruet, where she became the firm’s first Black female partner.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.