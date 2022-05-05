Senate confirms key ambassador slots, including Kennedy

Kennedy served as U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2013-17 during Barack Obama's presidency. Goldberg is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and has been serving as U.S. ambassador to Colombia.

The Senate approved the nominations Thursday as President Joe Biden's administration looks to fill out its diplomatic team with key allies in Asia. Kennedy has extensive experience in the region and and had thrown her support behind Biden relatively early in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary process.