Sen. Tim Scott memoir 'America' coming out in August

“No matter how great the darkness, these truths always light the way home,” the South Carolina Republican said in a statement issued Tuesday through his publisher, Thomas Nelson. “And while there are hard moments in this book, more than anything, I have endeavored to tell a story brimming with the beauty, magic, and wonder of life. Because this is how we are meant to live.”

Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, announced that Scott's "America, A Redemption Story” is scheduled for release in August. Scott is up for re-election in November.