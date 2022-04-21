Sen. Luján ‘90%’ recovered from stroke, visits high school

“I’m feeling strong. I’m still not 100% but I think I’m over 90%,” Luján said Thursday on a tour of a high school. He walked around the campus in red Converse sneakers and spoke with students about mental health.

Luján's recovery is a relief for Democrats who barely hold power in the evenly divided Senate, thanks only to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. The White House agenda was thrown into peril when Luján's stroke was first revealed.