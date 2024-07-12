BreakingNews
Butler County Fair 2024: Updated grandstand, new entertainment tent and more

Sen. Klobuchar says she's cancer-free but will get radiation as precaution after a spot removal

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she remains cancer-free following her bout with breast cancer in 2021, but doctors recently removed a small spot and that she’ll get radiation treatment as a precaution

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday that she remains cancer-free following her bout with breast cancer in 2021, but doctors recently removed a small calcification and that she'll get radiation treatment as a precaution.

The Minnesota Democrat, who chairs the powerful Rules Committee, was successfully treated for early-stage breast cancer three years ago.

Klobuchar said at the time that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram. Her cancer was stage 1A, meaning it had not spread beyond the breast. She had a lumpectomy to remove it followed by radiation therapy. She was treated amid a busy hearing schedule involving the Jan 6. insurrection, including one treatment two days after her father died.

In a post Friday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Klobuchar said she recently had a routine six-month exam at the Mayo Clinic.

“During this visit, a small white spot called a calcification was found,” Klobuchar tweeted. “I had a minimally-invasive outpatient procedure to remove it, which was successful, and this month I will have a few days of radiation as a precaution.”

Klobuchar added that her doctor says she is cancer-free. She encouraged people to get routine screenings, exams and follow-ups.

“It made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others,” the senator said. “Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift.”

Klobuchar, who was first elected in 2006, is seeking reelection for a fourth term.

