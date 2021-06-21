Sedition trial linked to Jordan palace drama kicks off

The indictment, leaked to state-linked media and expected to be read in court Monday, alleges Hamzah was driven by personal ambition and determined to become king. It says the prince and the two defendants — Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a royal, and Bassem Awadallah, a former royal adviser — conspired to stir discontent.

Awadallah, who has Jordanian, U.S. and Saudi citizenship, held senior posts in Jordan, including head of the royal court and planning minister. Later, he served as the king’s official envoy to Saudi Arabia and has close ties to Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Bin Zaid is a distant cousin of the king.

They are the most senior establishment figures to appear before the security court, which typically goes after drug offenders or suspected militants.

A video leaked from inside the court shows Awadallah, wearing the light blue uniform of detainees and a facemask as he was being led by guards through a room in the court. State media ran the footage and stills photos of Awadallah on their websites.

Shortly afterward, Mamlaka TV said on its Twitter account that the court has finished reading the indictment and has started hearing two prosecution witnesses.

Since the royal rift became public, it has broken taboos in Jordan and sent jitters through foreign capitals, with Western powers rallying behind Abdullah, an indispensable ally in an unstable region.

The case exposed rivalries in Jordan’s traditionally discreet Hashemite dynasty and spawned unprecedented public criticism of the monarch.