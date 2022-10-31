Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors

Best Pencil (Hong Kong) Limited, the holding company of Stand News, faces the same charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials.

Sedition is punishable by a maximum jail term of two years and a fine of 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (about $640) for a first offense, and three years for a subsequent offense. The trial is expected to last 20 days.

Stand News shut down in December after the arrests and a high-profile police raid at its office. Armed with a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under the national security law, more than 200 officers were deployed in the search. But the pair and the company were not charged under the security law.

Months before that, police had also raided the offices of Apple Daily and seized boxes of materials and computer hard drives to assist in their probe of the newspaper.

Hong Kong fell more than 60 places to 148th in Reporters Without Borders’ latest World Press Freedom Index released in May. The global media watchdog cited the closure of the two outlets.