Security review after protesters disrupt Berlin air traffic

The protest was widely criticized by German lawmakers across political lines, though Martin Schirdewan, co-leader of the Left party, said the activists had “put their finger on the wound of political inaction in view of the climate catastrophe.”

Police said five men and one woman aged between 20 and 32 were detained. Five people were released, while the sixth remains in custody. All six are being investigated on suspicion of endangering air traffic, property damage and trespassing.

Airport authorities said 15 planes had to be diverted to nearby airports while five departures were delayed. About 750 passengers were affected by the disruption, it said.

Earlier this month, hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.