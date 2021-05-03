Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

At least two people at the al-Hol camp have died of COVID-19 in the past few weeks and 19 who tested positive for the virus are currently in isolation, according to Jaber Mustafa, an administrator at the crowded facility. The camp is home to some 60,000 people, many of them foreign nationals. Coronavirus cases have surged in northeast Syria since the beginning of the year.

In an interview Saturday, Mustafa told The Associated Press that it has been difficult to control and administer the camp amid the spread of coronavirus and a wave of violence and crime that prevailed in the past months and left dozens of people dead in the facility. He also said security has dramatically improved since a sweep last month that netted extremists and their sleeper cells.