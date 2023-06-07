Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport to escalate strikes over pay into busy summer months

Unite said security guards have rejected a 10.1% pay offer from Heathrow, which is below the level at which consumer price inflation has been running since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Unite also said that its in-house research shows that the average pay of workers at Heathrow has fallen 24% in real terms since 2017.

Unite also said there is also “widespread bitterness” among workers that Heathrow used the “cover of the pandemic” to enforce a “fire and rehire” strategy.

“This is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza,” Graham said. "It’s also expected to pay out huge dividends to shareholders, yet its workers can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports.”

A spokesperson for Heathrow wasn't immediately available for comment.

With inflation running at multi-decade highs, the U.K. has been riddled with multiple strikes across sectors over the past few months, from nurses to barristers and train drivers.