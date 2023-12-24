Second suspect arrested in theft of Banksy stop sign artwork featuring military drones

London police say they have arrested a second man in the alleged theft of a Banksy artwork of a stop sign decorated with military drones

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
3 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A second suspect was arrested in the alleged theft of a work by the elusive street artist Banksy of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, London police said Sunday.

A man in his 40s was in custody on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, the Metropolitan police said. A suspect in his 20s who was arrested Saturday was released on bail.

Witnesses who arrived at a street corner Friday in the south London section of Peckham less than an hour after Banksy posted a photo of the work on Instagram said they were stunned to watch a man with bolt cutters remove the sign as another man steadied a bike he stood on.

The incident was captured in photos and video.

Much of Banksy’s political and satirical art is critical of war, and many of his followers interpreted the work as calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support...
2
As conflicts rage abroad, a fractured Congress tries to rally support...
3
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are...
4
The NBA's annual Christmas slate awaits. Teams insist it's special to...
5
British home secretary under fire for making joke about date rape drug
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top