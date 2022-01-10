Second Starbucks store near Buffalo votes to unionize

The union victory last month has set off a wave of interest in unionization at other Starbucks locations. Individual stores in Massachusetts, Arizona, Oregon, Illinois, Colorado, Tennessee and Starbucks’ home city of Seattle have petitioned the labor board for union elections. Three additional stores in Buffalo are also seeking union votes.

Starbucks owns more than 8,000 stores in the U.S.

Starbucks says its stores function better when it works directly with employees, not through a third party. But the company has said it will begin the bargaining process with the downtown Buffalo store.

“The vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other,” Starbucks Executive Vice President Rossann Williams said in a recent letter to employees.

Lexi Rizzo, an shift supervisor at the Cheektowaga store, said it was an emotional day for workers who backed the union.

“Finally, the partners feel we have a voice at our workplace,” she said in a statement distributed by Workers United.