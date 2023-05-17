2nd escaped inmate captured after breaking out of Philadelphia prison

Grant was arrested Thursday night after members of a fugitive task force who were conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia saw him leave a residence dressed as a woman. He was stopped in a car nearby and arrested without incident.

Three people have been charged with aiding the men in their escape.

Michael Abrams, 21, described by a police official as an “associate” of Hurst, was arrested Monday afternoon in Berwyn and faces charges of criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape and criminal use of a communication facility. Facing similar charges is 21-year-old Xianni Stalling, who is accused of putting Hurst in touch with a potential getaway driver during recorded phone calls he made from jail hours before the escape, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Authorities have also alleged that the escapees were aided by a fellow inmate who’s charged with murder in a brawl outside a famed Philadelphia cheesesteak shop. Thirty-five-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta is charged with criminal conspiracy and escape. He is one of several people charged in the September 2021 death of 28-year-old Isidro Cortez of Queens, New York, outside Pat’s King of Steaks; his attorney has said other suspects were primarily responsible.

