SEC threatens fines, suspensions for breaking mask protocols

The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, earlier this week issued a similarly stern warning to follow protocols as the league grapples with positive cases.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart acknowledged this week he had been talked to by the commissioner and others about keeping his mask on.

“I just have to figure out a way to get it tighter and more comfortable on there,” he said. “The biggest thing is when you’re in the middle of coaching and talking to somebody, you have to get comfortable being able to leave it up and leave it on.”

ACC Commissioner John Swofford sent a memo Sept. 15 to its schools following the first weekend of games that included a section emphasizing face coverings on the sideline with no threat of penalties. Swofford wrote he had instructed football officials to not talk with coaches during a game if the coach was not “appropriately wearing their face covering.”

Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda said the conference has issued “reminders” directly to coaches and through athletic directors about adhering to mask requirements during games.

Sankey said coaches and ADs were “responsible for providing a copy of this memorandum to and discussing its contents with your assistant coaches, noncoaching staff and other team personnel.”

