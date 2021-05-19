SEC gives extra $23 million to each school because of COVID

The league announced the supplemental revenue distribution Wednesday. The SEC said it plans to use future conference revenues from increased media rights fees to pay for the one-time supplement to the 2020-21 fiscal year payouts.

“The extraordinary circumstances produced by the global pandemic have presented colleges and universities with an unprecedented disruption to their programs and budgets,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “This supplemental revenue distribution will help ensure each SEC member will continue to provide high levels of support to its student-athletes.”