SEC charges former McDonald's CEO with misleading investors

Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in its order Monday, but the separation agreement with McDonald's concluded that his termination was without cause, which allowed him to keep substantial equity compensation that otherwise would have been forfeited.

McDonald's found through an internal investigation that Easterbrook had engaged in other undisclosed, improper relationships with additional McDonald's employees in July 2020. The company wound up suing Easterbrook in August of that year, claiming he covered up relationships with employees and destroyed evidence.