Seattle suburb OKs camping ban it may not be able to enforce

Local shelter officials say there already isn’t enough room. Shelters have lost hundreds of beds because of COVID-19 space adjustments, according to Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, who spoke at the meeting.

Some have argued that the ordinance would prevent people from receiving the help they need.

The Mercer Island Police Department has said officers encounter about a dozen people each night staying in their vehicles or camping in parks and other public spaces. There is no record of previous arrests for unlawful camping, authorities said.

“Experiencing homelessness is not a crime, and I am on the record right now saying that,” Police Chief Ed Holmes said. “We truly do try to connect people and meet them in their hour of need and get them the help they need.”

Some supporters of the ordinance said they wanted to protect the island from becoming like Seattle, where homeless encampments are common place in the city's parks and open spaces.

“I don’t want Mercer Island to become an overflow for Seattle’s problems,” resident Tom Jacobs said.