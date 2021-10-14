Seattle police staffing woes prompt emergency dispatch plan

Officials hope more will submit the required paperwork as the deadline approaches.

Police spokesman Sgt. Randy Huserik said last week that after the deadline the department "will look at what the next steps are for the officers who at this point have not turned in their vaccination cards,”

The staffing shortage came as the Seattle area, like other U.S. metropolitan regions, is experiencing a gun violence surge. Fatal shootings over the first nine months of 2021 in King County, which includes Seattle, already exceed last year's year-end total.

As of the end of September, 73 people had been killed and 283 injured in shootings in King County this year, according to data from the King County Prosecutor’s Shots Fired Project.

For all off 2020, there were 69 firearm-related homicides and 268 nonfatal shootings in King County.