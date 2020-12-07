Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan won't run for re-election

"We know stopping the spread of the virus, protecting jobs and focusing on the economic recovery -- especially for downtown-- is going to take everything we've got," Durkan said in a video message. "I could spend the next year campaigning to keep this job or focus all my energy on doing the job. There was only one right choice for our city: doing the job."

Durkan, 62, a Seattle native, longtime lawyer and former U.S. attorney, is in her first term in office. In her message, she said she was proud Seattle has led in making COVID-19 testing free citywide, in imposing a moratorium on evictions, and in offering relief and protections to small businesses, immigrants and workers. She also highlighted a new program that offers free tuition at the city's two-year college to all graduates of Seattle Public Schools and new investments in affordable housing.