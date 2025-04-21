Seattle Kraken fire coach Dan Bylsma after one season

The Seattle Kraken fired coach Dan Bylsma on Monday, ending his tenure after one season far out of playoff contention.

The Kraken regressed after Bylsma took over for Dave Hakstol, who coached them for their first four seasons of existence and got them to the playoffs in 2023. They finished 35-41-6 for 76 points — 20 back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference — after 81 the previous season.