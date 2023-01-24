Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

"Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands," the department's statement said.

Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking. Search and rescue crews began looking for him in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View.”

He also had major roles in in 1989's “Warlock,” 1990's “Arachnophobia,” 1991's “Naked Lunch,” 1993's “Boxing Helena,” and 1995's “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.