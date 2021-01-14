Search now recovery mission for Oregon woman in landslide

The slide was triggered by a powerful Pacific Northwest storm that swept into the area late Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and high winds left more than a half-million people without power, felled trees across Oregon and Washington and swept a tractor-trailer off a bridge. Localized flooding and debris flows shut down roads throughout the region, including a portion of Interstate 84 in Oregon.

One person in Spokane, Washington, died Wednesday when a tree fell on a car and trapped a woman inside.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward declared a civil emergency in the city of 220,000 on Thursday to make it easier to deploy teams to deal with power outages and more than 250 felled trees that were blocking roadways.

School districts were also forced to cancel classes because internet service was down and students couldn't access online classes.

Search and rescue crews use metal rods to poke through the mud as they continue to search for a missing woman whose car was swept away by a landslide Wednesday in the Dodson area of the Columbia River Gorge, in Oregon, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Authorities said in social media posts that they have found part of the SUV that 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore, of Warrendale, Ore., was driving when she was swept away Wednesday but have not located her. (Brooke Herbert/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Brooke Herbert Credit: Brooke Herbert