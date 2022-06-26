Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives lifetime honor at BET Awards

The show's Oscar-nominated host, Taraji P. Henson, said Combs' influence is “big for the culture.”

During Combs' speech, he paid homage to the late Andre Harrell, who launched his career, as well as his mother for working several jobs during his childhood and the late Kim Porter, his longtime girlfriend and mother of his three children.

“I miss you so much Kim,” said Combs. Earlier, in a star-studded tribute performance to Combs, he dedicated an emotional video montage to Porter. The nostalgic tribute included appearances from Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Jodeci, Shyne and Faith Evans.

Combs founded Bad Boy Records and is a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Evans and 112. He created the fashion clothing line called Sean John, launched Revolt TV with a focus on music and has his own vodka. He also produced the reality show “Making the Band” for MTV.

In 2004, the rapper-producer played Walter Lee Younger in the Broadway revival of “A Raisin in the Sun,” which aired as a television adaption four years later. He's also appeared in films including “Get Him to the Greek” and “Monster’s Ball.”

Past recipients of the award include Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker and New Edition.

Babyface and Ye both called Combs a “legend.”

“This man has been through and survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing – I know for me, that I can be here today,” said Ye, wearing a black face covering. “He broke down so many doors of classism, taste, culture, swag.”

Combs’ honor came on the same night when other big stars used the BET Awards to strongly criticize the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion.

Henson took the stage as the show's host with an uplifting message about “Black excellence” before she launched into the court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last week. The actor took the stage after Lizzo opened the show with a flute solo in a glittery-gold outfit performing her single “About Damn Time.”

“It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America,” said Henson. She thanked Lizzo, who along with ticket seller and concert promotion company Live Nation recently donated $1 million in tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

Grammy-nominated singer Janelle Monae held up their middle finger toward the Supreme Court before introducing nominees for best female R&B/pop artist.

“These artists are making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my body,” said the singer, who also paid homage to the LGBTQ+ community. “F--- you Supreme Court. I know we’re celebrating us right now, as we should. We absolutely deserve to celebrate — especially now we should celebrate our art by protecting our right and our truths.”

Afterwards, Monae introduced Grammy winner Jazmine Sullivan as the category’s winner — who made a plea to men for their support of women.

“It’s a hard time for us,” Sullivan said. “I want to speak directly to the men: We need y’all. We need y’all to stand up, stand up for us, stand up with us. If you’ve ever benefitted from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing. This is not just a woman's issue. This is everybody’s issue. We need your support more than ever.”

Latto gave an emotional speech after she won best new artist.

“It’s giving pro-choice,” said the rapper, who later performed her smash hit “Big Energy” with Mariah Carey. “It’s never giving a man policing my body.”

Singer Tems dedicated her best international act award to the many women who “dare to dream.”

“Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen,” said the Lagos, Nigeria-born singer who won best collaboration with Justin Bieber and Wizkid for their song “Essence.” “This is a dream. If you’re watching me, I want you to imagine yourself as me because you are meant to be here too.”

Jack Harlow performed “Poison” alongside Lil Wayne before Brandy hit the stage with him for his hit “First Class.” While Harlow and Brandy performed, the camera turned to her brother, Ray J, who was seen dancing in the audience.

Chance the Rapper and Joey Bada$$ performed “The Highs & the Lows.” In her pink gown, Muni Long opened her set with a snippet of “Time Machine” before her jam “Hrs & Hrs.”

Combined Shape Caption Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Muni Long performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Muni Long performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Lizzo performs "About Damn Time" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Lizzo performs "About Damn Time" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Doechii performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Doechii performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Kanye West, also known as Ye, presents the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Kanye West, also known as Ye, presents the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Mariah Carey performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Mariah Carey performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Host Taraji P. Henson speaks at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Host Taraji P. Henson speaks at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Janelle Monae gestures a middle finger as she acknowledges the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Janelle Monae gestures a middle finger as she acknowledges the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Janelle Monae presents the award for best female R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Janelle Monae presents the award for best female R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Jazmine Sullivan accepts the award for best female R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Jazmine Sullivan accepts the award for best female R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Doechii performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Doechii performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Fireboy DML performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Fireboy DML performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Jack Harlow, left, and Brandy, also known as Bran'Nu, perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Jack Harlow, left, and Brandy, also known as Bran'Nu, perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Kirk Franklin, accepts the award for Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel or inspirational award as Harolddd, from left, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine and Brandon Lake of Maverick City Music look on at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Kirk Franklin, accepts the award for Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel or inspirational award as Harolddd, from left, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine and Brandon Lake of Maverick City Music look on at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Marsai Martin accepts the award for youngstar's award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Marsai Martin accepts the award for youngstar's award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Daniel Kaluuya, left, and Keke Palmer present the award for best male R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Daniel Kaluuya, left, and Keke Palmer present the award for best male R&B/pop artist at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Lizzo arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Lizzo arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Tems poses in the press room with the awards for best collaboration for "Essence," and for best international act at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption Tems poses in the press room with the awards for best collaboration for "Essence," and for best international act at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

Combined Shape Caption Latto performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Latto performs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Babyface, left, and Kanye West, also known as Ye, present the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Babyface, left, and Kanye West, also known as Ye, present the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Lil' Kim performs a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Sean "Diddy" Combs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Lil' Kim performs a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Sean "Diddy" Combs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Combined Shape Caption Jodeci performs a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Sean "Diddy" Combs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Combined Shape Caption Jodeci performs a tribute to lifetime achievement award winner Sean "Diddy" Combs at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello