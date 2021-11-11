Sean 'Diddy' Combs' charter school to move to larger campus

The music mogul announced Thursday that Capital Preparatory School will move to the Church of All Saints and School building in the city's Harlem neighborhood. The relocation will allow the school’s capacity to grow from 500 to 700 students from grades 6th through 12th beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

The school's new campus will feature 40 classrooms and offices, a sports room, science labs, a cafeteria, an outdoor communal courtyard, and an area called the “Great Hall” for all school assemblies and performances.