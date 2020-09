Seahawks stuff Newton on final play, beat Patriots 35-30

But Newton wasn’t done. His second TD run pulled New England to 35-30 with 2:16 left. It was his eighth career game with at least two rushing TDs, setting an NFL record.

New England held the Seahawks to a three-and-out after Seattle threw on third-and-1 and Wilson couldn’t connect with Lockett on a deep shot.

Newton needed just five plays to move New England from its 19 to the Seattle 36 with 41 seconds left. After a penalty, Newton hit Edelman for 18 yards to the Seattle 13 with 20 seconds left and the pair nearly connected again in the end zone but Newton’s pass was high with 9 seconds remaining. Newton found Harry but was stopped at the 1 and New England used its final timeout, setting the stage for the final play.

Edelman finished with eight catches for 179 yards.

Wilson became the first QB in Seahawks history to throw at least four TDs in consecutive games after he had four TD tosses in Week 1 against Atlanta.

It was the kind of performance that in a normal setting would have left CenturyLink Field shaking with delirium. But the stadium built for noise was empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving fans to celebrate Seattle improving to 2-0 for the second straight year at home.

NO WHITE

New England played without running back James White after his father was killed Sunday in a car crash in Florida, authorities said. The wreck that killed Tyrone White happened around 1 p.m. in Cooper City, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. White, who was the captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAFETY PLAN

Seattle lost its starting and backup free safeties in the first half. Starter Quandre Diggs was ejected late in the first quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New England’s N’Keal Harry. On fourth-and-3 from the Seattle 30, Newton hit Harry on a slant for 13 yards. The rookie was immediately hit by Diggs in a violent collision that snapped Harry’s head backward. The penalty helped lead to Newton’s 1-yard TD run.

Diggs was the first Seattle player ejected since 2017 when Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were both ejected in a loss at Jacksonville.

Marquise Blair moved from nickel cornerback to safety in place of Diggs, but left with a right knee injury in the second quarter. Blair had to be helped off the field and the team immediately ruled him out. Lano Hill took over at free safety with Blair out.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Return home to host Las Vegas.

Seahawks: Host Dallas next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton dives with the ball but is stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. In the background, fans cheer via remote video links on a video monitor. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton comes down on his back after he was stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Ugo Amadi, left, as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, second from right, and cornerback Tre Flowers, right, look on during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson makes a catch for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain center, celebrates with teammates, including wide receiver DK Metcalf, right, after Swain scored a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick catches a packet of papers after he tossed them in the air during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a diving catch in front of Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman comes down with a pass reception over Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots play during the first half of an NFL football game in an empty CenturyLink Field stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. No fans were in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer