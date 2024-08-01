Sea lions are stranding themselves on California's coast with signs of poisoning by harmful algae

The marine mammals are suffering from domoic acid, a neurotoxin that affects the brain and heart, the institute said in a statement. The poisoning event is largely affecting adult female California sea lions, it said.

The nonprofit said it had rescued 23 animals so far. Coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base released photos of sea lions being rescued from one of its beaches on July 29.

The California coast commonly sees outbreaks of domoic acid poisoning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's NOAA Fisheries.

An outbreak last year was particularly severe, with hundreds sea lions and dozens of dolphins dying in the first weeks of June.

The poison is produced by microscopic algae that are consumed by shellfish and small fish that are then eaten by sea lions, dolphins and birds. Symptoms in affected sea lions may include disorientation, head weaving, foaming at the mouth and seizures.

People can also get sickened.

