Sculpture of John Paul II with rock, red water makes waves

The museum said the installation was Kalin's response to "La Nona Ora,” Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s sculpture that showed the pope as “feeble old man” pinned to the ground by a huge meteorite.

Cattelan's work, which was displayed in Warsaw in 2000, was seen as disrespectful and provoked a huge outcry.

Kalina said at the inauguration ceremony for his installation that he had been angry with himself for not responding to “Cattelan's provocation” sooner.

“But now I have opposed Cattelan's pope, crushed under a huge boulder, a helpless pope, with a figure of a strong pope, a strongman, who lifts the boulder over his head and is ready to hurl it into the waters of the poisoned well of a symbolic red hue,” Kalina said.

Kalina also created a monument to the victims of the 2010 plane crash in Smolensk, Russia, that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski and 95 other people.

The 2018 black granite steps leading into the sky and symbolizing an airplane gangway were also at the center of heated controversy over their huge black form and location in Warsaw's prestigious downtown Pilsudski Square.

Born as Karol Wojtyla in the southern Polish city of Wadowice, John Paul II served as pope from October 1978 until his death in April 2005. Critics say that during his papacy, the church failed to bring priests who sexually abused children to account.

Recent documentaries in Poland describing stories of the victims have provoked a public debate and spurred the church into taking steps to protect children and to punish the perpetrators.

Visitors to the National Museum walk past a new statue of the late pope, St. John Paul II, throwing a stone at a "Poisoned Well" just hours before its official inauguration in the museum yard in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. The sculpture by Poland's Jerzy Kalina is said to be a response to a controversial 1999 sculpture by Italian Maurizio Cattelan in which the Polish-born pontiff was shown as being crushed by a similar stone. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

