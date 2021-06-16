Scottish man who faked death in California jailed for rape

Kim Avis was found guilty of of raping three women and sexually assaulting a minor following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, last month. The 57-year-old was convicted of 13 charges related to sexual offences that occurred between 2006 and 2017, and an additional charge of failing to attend a previous trial date after he fled to America, the Scotland prosecutor’s office said.

Avis was sentenced last week to 12 years in prison for the sexual offenses and three years for failing to appear at an initial trial in March 2019.