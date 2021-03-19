Scottish leader under fire after lawmakers fault testimony

The case centers around the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who served as first minister of Scotland before Sturgeon took office in 2014.

If Sturgeon is found to have misled parliament, she could be forced to resign for breaking the rules governing the conduct of government ministers.

Sturgeon said she is waiting for the findings of James Hamilton, a senior lawyer who is conducting an independent investigation into the question of whether she breached the ministerial code.

Scotland’s highest civil court ruled in 2019 that the government acted unlawfully in its investigation of the claims against Salmond, and awarded him more than 500,000 pounds ($695,000) in legal expenses. A criminal court also acquitted Salmond.

In his testimony to the committee, Salmond criticized the government of his one-time friend for undermining democratic principles and the rule of law.