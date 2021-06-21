Scottish leader, Manchester mayor spar over virus travel ban

Andy Burnham, the Labour Party mayor of Greater Manchester, said the ban, which took effect Monday, was “insulting” and had “come out of the blue.” He said he thinks the Scottish government should compensate those who will suffer financially from the ban.

“It’s not just the direct impact on Greater Manchester, it’s on our reputation as a city," he said. “It’s had an impact with people with holiday cottages booked, people who are having to go for work reasons."

Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party that wants to take Scotland out of the U.K., countered by suggesting that Burnham, one of the highest-profile politicians in the opposition Labour Party, was playing politics.

“I’ve always got on well with Andy Burnham and if he wants to have a grown-up conversation, he only has to pick up the phone. But if, as I suspect might be the case, this is more about generating a spat with me as part of some positioning in a Labour leadership contest in future, then I’m not interested," Sturgeon said.

“I’m serious about doing that job in a way that keeps Scotland as safe as I possibly can," she added.

___

