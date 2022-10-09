Scottish leader: Independence vote key, whatever court says

“It should be a last resort,” she said. “I don’t want to be in that position. I want to have a lawful referendum.”

Scotland and England have been politically united since 1707. Scotland has had its own parliament and government since 1999 and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. The U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Scottish voters rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation choice. Sturgeon’s government argues that Britain’s departure from the European Union and the coronavirus pandemic have upended politics and the economy and that it’s time to revisit the case for independence.

British voters narrowly approved Brexit in a 2016 referendum, but those in Scotland voted strongly to stay in the EU.

Sturgeon’s party leads a pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament, together with the Scottish Green Party, and she maintains that support has created an “indisputable democratic mandate” for a new independence vote.

Sturgeon promised to produce documents in the coming weeks outlining the economic basis for independence and answering questions such as what currency the country would use after a split.

She said her goal of holding a referendum in a year’s time was realistic.

“There’s little point speculating on the outcome of a court hearing, but should that be yes, we have the plans ready to go to legislate,” she said.

Polls suggest Scotland is about evenly split on independence. Labour Party politician Alistair Darling, a former U.K. Treasury chief, said polls also show a majority of Scots do not want a referendum anytime soon.

“This country is tearing itself apart. And that uncertainty is damaging to our growth prospects and to our wellbeing,” Darling said.