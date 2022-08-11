Scientists use tiny trackers, plane to follow moths on move

But transmitters have gotten tinier. And it helps that the death's-head hawk moth is huge compared to other insects, with a wingspan up to 5 inches (127 millimeters).

The iconic species — dark colored with yellow underwings and skull-like markings — was able to fly well with the tiny tracker glued to its back, said Martin Wikelski, a study co-author and migration researcher at Germany's Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior.

The moths are thought to migrate thousands of miles between Europe and Africa in the autumn, flying by night.

For the study, researchers released tagged moths in Germany in the hopes they’d start flying on their migration path toward the Alps.

Wikelski, the study's pilot, took off in his plane, circling the area and waiting for any moths on the move. If he did pick up a signal from a tiny traveler, he would follow its radio blips for hours at a time.

“The little moth is guiding you,” he said.

The researchers followed the flight paths of 14 moths, with their longest track around 56 miles (90 kilometers).

Not only did the moths fly in straight lines, but they also seemed to work around wind conditions, Menz said, flying low to the ground when the winds were against them, or rising up to catch a helpful tail wind.

Though the number of moths tracked was fairly small, getting any close-up look at insect migration is significant, said Ryan Norris, an insect and bird migration researcher at the University of Guelph in Canada, who was not involved in the study.

“I was surprised at how far they could track them,” Norris said. “And it certainly is surprising that individual moths stay on this straight trajectory."

In this image provided by the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, moths are extremely large for flying insects, weighing up to 3.5 grams, and are fixed with tiny radio tags weighing 0.2 grams. Scientists in Germany attached tiny trackers to the giant moths looking for clues about insect migration. (Christian Ziegler/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior via AP)

In this undated image provided by the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, hawkmoths were fixed with tiny radio tags weighing 0.2 grams and tracked using antennas mounted on a Cessna airplane to detect precise locations every five to 15 minutes. Scientists in Germany attached tiny trackers to giant moths looking for clues about insect migration. (Christian Ziegler/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior via AP)