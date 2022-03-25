Scientists figure out how vampire bats got a taste for blood

Some other creatures also have a taste for blood, including mosquitoes, bedbugs, leeches and fleas.

The latest work expands upon research by another team that pinpointed three of the 13 gene losses.

“The new paper shows how different vampire bats are from even other closely related bats, which eat nectar and fruit,” said Kate Langwig, a bat researcher at Virginia Tech, who had no role in the study.

With such a low-calorie diet, vampire bats can’t go long without a meal. In a pinch, well-fed ones will regurgitate their food to share with a starving neighbor. They seem to keep track of who has helped them in the past, said Hiller, noting that vampire bats have complex social relationships.

“It’s not a kin thing," said Tulane's Frank. “They just notice and remember: You’re a good sharer, I will reward you.”

Caption This photo provided by Marco A. R. Mello in March 2022 shows a vampire bat. According to a report published Friday, March 25, 2022 in the journal Science Advances, scientists have figured out why vampire bats are the only mammals that can survive on a diet of only blood. (Marco A. R. Mello/AAAS via AP) Credit: Marco A. R. Mello