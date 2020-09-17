Schwarzenegger: Use stimulus funds to invest in clean-energy

Schwarzenegger called on governments not to “invest in the past,” saying that “forward-looking decisions” are needed now as trillions are being poured into rebuilding economies around the globe.

“These funds are so massive they’re capable of remaking societies; we have a tremendous opportunity here,” Schwarzenegger said while speaking by video link from Los Angeles to the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, an offshoot of his climate initiative. “All we have to do is pick it up.”