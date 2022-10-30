Schwarber's 2 big swings went 756 feet, got Phillies nothing

When Schwarber got back in the box, he got another 96 mph fastball. He hit another deep shot, this one 353 feet and caught by right fielder Kyle Tucker with his back against the wall.

Pinch-hitter Bryson Stott started the eighth by drawing a walk, the fourth inning a row the Phillies got their leadoff runner on base. Only one of them scored.

The Phillies didn’t have two runners on base at the same time until the sixth, after Schwarber walked and Rhys Hoskins hit a single. They were then in the perfect part of their batting order to start another big comeback.

Except J.T. Realmuto, whose 10th-inning homer in Game 1 was the difference in a 6-5 win, swung and missed at a 96 mph heater from Astros starter Framber Valdez. Cleanup hitter Bryce Harper grounded into an inning-ending double play on the next pitch.

The Astros also turned a double play in the fifth after a leadoff single.

Nick Castellanos had a leadoff double in the seventh, and scored Philadelphia's first run on a sacrifice fly by Jean Segura right after Valdez came out of the game.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was quickly doubled up in his first World Series start. He allowed three doubles on the first four pitches he threw.

The right-hander began the postseason with 11 1/3 scoreless innings and pitched in two Philadelphia wins during the NL Championship Series against San Diego. But he struggled against the Astros, who weren’t going to blow a 5-0 lead for the second night in a row.

Wheeler gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip