Schwarber's 12th homer in 10 games helps Nats over .500

Juan Soto followed two batters later with a two-run drive, and Victor Robles added a solo homer in the second for a 4-0 lead off Hill (6-3).

Washington has won three straight and 12 of 15 and at 39-38 has a winning record for the first time since beating Atlanta on opening day.

Joe Ross (5-7) gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings for his third win in his four outings.

Brad Hand allowed Mike Zunino's 17th homer leading off the ninth, then got three straight outs for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Brandon Lowe hit his 16th homer in the fifth, and Kevin Kiermaier doubled in a run in the sixth.

Hill gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings.

MOVES

Rays: RHP Louis Head was optioned to Triple-A Durham and INF Mike Brosseau was recalled from Durham.

Nationals: RHP Ryne Harper was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and LHP Kyle Lobstein’s contract was selected from Rochester. RHP Justin Miller was designated for assignment

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (forearm tightness) will throw to batters on Friday. “No setback or nothing, just a little bit of a schedule change,” manager Kevin Cash said. Archer started twice in early April, and before that hadn't appeared since August 2019. ... LHP/DH Brendan McKay (shoulder surgery) pitched two innings at the Florida Complex League Rays.

Nationals: RHP Tanner Rainey was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a stress reaction in his right Tibia. Rainey is 1-2 with a 6.93 ERA, but he had allowed only one run in his last 9 1/3 innings over 10 appearances. Manager Dave Martinez did not give a timeframe for a return.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Michael Wacha (1-2, 4.66 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the majority of Tampa Bay's innings, but Cash was waiting for the outcome of Tuesday's game to decide whether to start him or use him after an opener.

Nationals: LHP Jon Lester (1-3, 4.99 ERA) attempts to continue his strong recent showings at Nationals Park after allowing five earned runs over 15 1/3 innings in his last three home starts.

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo home run with Juan Soto during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, at Nationals Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, left, celebrates his solo home run with Ji-Man Choi during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, center, celebrates his two run homer with Trea Turner, left, and Ryan Zimmerman during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, at Nationals Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon