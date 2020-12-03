Schwarber, Bradley, Duvall among 59 cut in pandemic fallout

Just 137 players remained eligible to exchange salary arbitration numbers with their teams on Jan. 15, down from 155 on the eve of the deadline last January.

While the total number of players let go at the deadline was up only a bit from 56 last year, more high-quality players were set free by teams, many trying to cut expenses after a regular season that included a sharp revenue drop because no fans were allowed in stadiums due to health conditions.

Milwaukee was on the verge of cutting hard-throwing reliever Corey Knebel but instead traded the right-hander to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named or cash just ahead of the deadline. Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 with 39 saves and 126 strikeouts in 76 innings but missed 2019 following Tommy John surgery and struck out 15 in 13 1/3 innings in the pandemic-shortened season as his average fastball velocity dropped 3 mph to just under 95 mph.

Fifty-nine players agreed to one-year contracts ahead of the deadline, many of them facing a threat of being cut.

Minnesota reached deals with five players, including pitcher José Berríos ($500,000 signing bonus plus $5.6 million salary) and center fielder Byron Buxton ($5,125,000).

Kansas City agreed with designated hitter Jorge Soler ($8.05 million), first baseman Hunter Dozier ($2.72 million), right-handers Jesse Hahn ($1.75 million) and Jakob Junis ($1.7 million), and outfielder Franchy Cordero ($800,000).

The New York Mets agreed to a $5.2 million, one-year deal with left-hander Steven Matz and finalized their $15.5 million, two-year contract with free-agent reliever Trevor May, a deal that had been pending a physical. The Mets allowed pitchers Chasen Shreve, Nick Tropeano, Paul Sewald and Ariel Jurado to go free; Tropeano was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh in October, before owner Steve Cohen bought the team from the Wilpon and Katz families.

First baseman Matt Olson and Oakland agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract, and first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Miami agreed to a $4.35 million, one-year deal.

Boston agreed with pitcher Matt Barnes ($4.5 million) and catcher Kevin Plawecki ($1.6 million). Philadelphia agreed with pitchers Hector Neris ($5 million, down from the $7,111,111 option the Phillies declined in October) and Zach Elfin ($4.45 million).

Atlanta reached agreements with right-hander Luke Jackson ($1.9 million), infielder Johan Camargo ($1.36 million) and left-hander Grant Dayton ($900,000). and Milwaukee struck deals with catcher Omar Narváez ($2.5 million) and shortstop Orlando Arcia ($2 million).

The New York Yankees and right-hander Luis Cessa agreed at $1 million.

