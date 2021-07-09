Schumer wants Senate votes soon on Biden's domestic agenda

The first hurdle for Schumer and the Democrats is for Congress to approve a budget resolution. The budget would then let them push a massive spending bill through the Senate without facing a GOP filibuster.

That spending bill — a pillar of Biden's domestic agenda — would finance health care, family, climate and other programs. It would be partly paid for with tax boosts on the wealthy and corporations, as well as expected savings from allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

Republicans are expected to solidly oppose Biden's domestic spending spending bill. It would take 60 votes to end GOP delaying tactics — a virtually impossible hurdle for Democrats in the 50-50 chamber. That's why Democrats first need to approve a budget resolution.

Separately, Biden and 21 senators from both parties have also agreed to a framework for yet another measure, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. Schumer hopes the Senate will approve that bill before departing for recess.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said her chamber won't consider the bipartisan infrastructure measure until Democrats have written their separate bill for family, climate and other programs.

As if the budget, infrastructure and domestic agenda weren't enough, a potential Supreme Court vacancy could also be in the mix. Liberals have been eager for Breyer to retire so Biden and the Democrat-controlled Senate could select a replacement for a court that tilts 6-3 toward the right. Congressional Democrats have been reluctant to pressure Breyer overtly to step down, and he has given no indication that he will leave.

The Senate is currently scheduled to begin a summer recess after the week of Monday Aug. 2. Threats by congressional leaders to curtail recesses are common, but Schumer's illustrates the pressures his party faces.

