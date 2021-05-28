Schumer sets up June vote on elections overhaul bill

Changing the rules would require the support of a majority of senators, but not all Democrats are ready to do so. Two centrists, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, are holdouts against any efforts to alter the filibuster, preferring to stick with the current practice that is seen as a way to foster bipartisan compromises with Republicans.

But the two senators expressed exasperation with Republicans ahead of Friday's vote, imploring their colleagues not to stand in the way of a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault by a mob loyal to Trump seeking to overturn Biden's election.

Manchin told reporters afterward that the vote was “disheartening.”

Far from waning, Trump's persistent attacks on the integrity of the 2020 vote are sounding alarms among Democrats, and some Republicans, that more must be done to shore up Americans' faith in the civic process. The former president's claims have been dubbed the “big lie.”

Despite Trump's repeated accusations of voter fraud, dozens of judges and elections officials across the nation, along with his own attorney general, have found no evidence of a rigged election.

The bill headed for a vote, the For the People Act, is vast, tackling a range of interrelated issues that Democrats say will protect the vote and curb special interests but that Republicans say is too broad a federal reach into state and local election systems.

It would mandate early voting, same-day registration and other long-sought changes that Republicans reject. The measure would also require dark money political groups to disclose anonymous donors. A version has already been approved in the House.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has warned Democrats off any changes to the filibuster, though leaders of both parties have changed the rules over the years for votes on confirmation of judicial and executive branch nominees.

Congress is now out for a weeklong Memorial Day recess. In the letter to colleagues, Schumer said the bill would come to a vote the last week of June.