Schumer pushes debt action this week; GOP says go it alone

“We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well," McConnell said.

Schumer said that if the debt issue is not resolved this week, the Senate will likely be forced to remain in session during the weekend and possibly the following week when senators were scheduled to be back in their home states.

Schumer also discussed the current state of play with the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate and is stuck in the House as well as Biden's larger, $3.5 trillion effort focused on social programs and the environment. He noted that the president visited with House Democrats on Friday to generate support for both measures.

“He encouraged them to stick together, compromise, and find the sweet spot that will allow us to complete our work," Schumer said. “I agree with his sentiment wholeheartedly – we can get this done, together, if we put aside our differences and find the common ground within our party."

Biden will be traveling to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his legislative plan as negotiations resume in Washington. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said they won't back a $3.5 trillion spending bill. And many House Democrats won't support the smaller bipartisan infrastructure plan until they get an agreement on the larger measure.

