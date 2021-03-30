School plotters often are bullied, suffer from depression

The goal is to take the information and use it so that schools can be better equipped to deal with the warning signs — and that doesn't mean expelling students found to be troubled.

“The study found expelling students doesn't eliminate the risk,” said Steven Driscoll, one of the authors. Instead, the key is to address bullying, provide mental health support and assess the impact of stressors in the home.

“No students should fall through the cracks,” he said.

The largest number of thwarted plots, 11, came in 2017. Many of the attacks were planned for April, when the Columbine shootings occurred. Most of the schools targeted were public high schools, and they were located in 33 states, with 37% in suburban areas, and 14% in cities.

The plotters were overwhelmingly male; five were female. The youngest was 11, the oldest 19. Most were motivated by grievances against them, usually peers and bullying. Many were suicidal or had depression. Eight had a desire for fame or notoriety.

More than half had been impacted by adverse childhood experiences like substance abuse at home or parental mental health issues, and many had intended to kill themselves as part of the attack and used drugs and alcohol.

In 75% of the attacks the plotters had access to weapons, mostly from inside their own homes, and more than half had already acquired weapons. Some had homemade explosives. More than half documented their plans through a to-do list or some kind of written justification for their actions.

Many of the students showed interest in violence or hate. One expressed concerning interest in the attack at Columbine, where 12 students and a teacher were shot to death by two students who then killed themselves. One-third conducted research into previous school shootings, like the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack in Newtown, Connecticut, where 27 people, mostly first-graders, were killed.

Nine plotters displayed an interest in Adolf Hitler, Nazism or white supremacy.

But most important, the researchers said, about 94% talked about their attacks and what they intended to do in some way, whether orally or electronically, and 75% were detected because the plotters talked about them. About 36% were thwarted within two days of their intended attacks.

In these cases, they were arrested and faced criminal charges. But the point of the study, researchers said, was not to identify someone to arrest but to identify early warning signs, so that students do not end up arrested.

“First and foremost, targeted violence is preventable if communities can identify warning signs and intervene,” Driscoll said. The earlier the better. The goal is not to introduce students to the criminal justice system.

“The primary objective," Driscoll said, “is providing a student with help as early as possible.”