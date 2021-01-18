School choice lawsuit surge pushes possible high court fight

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Montana case, the federal appeals court granted an injunction on Friday to stop Vermont from excluding a high school student who attends a religious school from taking college classes under the state’s dual enrollment program.

In the latest suit in Vermont, lawyers for the four families suing the state and their school districts argue that Vermont's town tuition system violates the Vermont constitution that “obligates the state to provide every school-age child in Vermont an equal educational opportunity” and prohibits the state from adopting policies that deprive children of that.

"The town tuitioning program is an exceptional benefit to families but it is fundamentally unfair to only offer it some families and not to all of Vermonters," said Brian Kelsey, senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center. “The families that we represent are struggling to pay for private school tuition and they have a serious need to benefit from the town tuitioning system like parents in the state. ”

One family has a 15-year-old wheelchair-bound son, who requires assistance with basic activities, including eating and going to the bathroom, according to the complaint. The district has school choice for 7th and 8th grade so he was able to attend the independent Compass School, where he has been thriving, the lawsuit states. The school gave him his own bathroom, added wheelchair ramps and staff, and processed his food so he can eat at school, the complaint said.

The school treats him “as a welcomed member of the school community rather than as an imposition,” the lawsuit said. But he is now in 9th grade and the district has a high school so tuition money is not provided to attend another school.

The school districts did not comment on the lawsuit and the Vermont Agency of Education said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Kelsey also said many families are struggling with online learning and learning pods amid the coronavirus pandemic, putting greater attention on the need to provide more choices for parents, which President Donald Trump and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had invoked as a solution to parents’ frustration.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the latest Vermont lawsuit is a “cynical attempt” to use the Montana case “as a tool to syphon even more public money into private hands.”

"It’s a Trojan Horse designed not to help parents or provide equal access to education, but to set a damaging precedent. It’s about politics, not education — and that is why we are confident it will fail on the merits," she said in a written statement.