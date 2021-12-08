Scholz's team: key players in Germany's new government

CHRISTIAN LINDNER

The leader of the pro-business Free Democrats will hold the government's purse strings as finance minister. Lindner dominates his party, which he led back into parliament in 2017 after a four-year absence. He is bringing the Free Democrats into government after pulling the plug four years ago on talks to join Merkel's last administration. Lindner, 42, says “we stand for solid finances in Germany and Europe.” He has insisted that the new coalition government not raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt.

ANNALENA BAERBOCK

The Greens' other co-leader becomes Germany's first female foreign minister after running as the party's first candidate for the chancellery. Her campaign never recovered from early errors but still ended with the party's best-ever election showing. Baerbock, 40, studied political science and international law in Hamburg and London. She has called for “dialogue and toughness” toward China and taken a similar approach toward Russia. Baerbock has been a vocal opponent in the past of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that has been built to bring more Russian gas to Germany, but isn't yet operating.

NANCY FAESER

The lawyer who heads the Social Democrats' branch in the central Hesse region becomes Germany's first female interior minister — the country's top security official — overseeing federal police and the domestic intelligence agency. Faeser, 51, spent 12 years as her party's home affairs spokeswoman in Hesse. She says that “a particular concern" will be fighting the threat from right-wing extremism.

KARL LAUTERBACH

The media-savvy epidemiologist, a Social Democratic lawmaker since 2005, becomes health minister. Lauterbach, 58, has been one of Germany’s most prominent voices urging caution and strict measures against COVID-19 and a regular TV pundit. Lauterbach studied in Germany and the U.S., including at the Harvard School of Public Health, and is director of the Institute of Health Economics and Clinical Epidemiology at the University of Cologne Medical School. He says “the pandemic will last longer than many think, but we will make it — vaccination will play the central role, but not just that.”

OTHERS ON THE TEAM

Wolfgang Schmidt, a longtime Scholz confidant and his deputy finance minister, will be the chancellor's chief of staff.

The Social Democrats also have chosen outgoing Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht as defense minister. She will be replaced by Free Democrat lawmaker and lawyer Marco Buschmann.

Former Green leader Cem Ozdemir becomes agriculture minister and the first Cabinet member with Turkish roots.

Steffi Lemke becomes environment minister and one of just two Cabinet members from the formerly communist east.

