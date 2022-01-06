Scholz's party wants vaccine mandate decision this quarter

They argued that a broad discussion on the issue is necessary “so we will take sufficient time for this,” and advocated an initial debate in parliament this month.

The leader of the center-right opposition Union bloc's parliamentary group, Ralph Brinkhaus, said the government itself should draw up proposals. He told ARD television that the shape of a universal vaccine mandate is a “leadership decision” and Scholz “can't delegate this to parliament now."

The Free Democrats' leader, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, flatly rejected the idea of changing the approach. He said that deciding on the matter in a free vote is “a contribution to the reconciliation of society as a whole.”

Neighboring Austria has drawn up draft legislation to introduce a universal vaccine mandate, which the government hopes will take effect next month.

Caption People wait for vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease at the roof top restaurant and night club Klunkerkranich during an ongoing vaccination campaign of the Clubkommission in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach renewed an appeal for vaccine holdouts to reconsider. He said people who remain unvaccinated in Germany can't expect contact restrictions for them to be lifted "in the short- or medium-term." The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)