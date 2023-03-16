Scholz says Germany wants to curb 'irregular migration'

While Ukrainians have in general been warmly welcomed by Germans, asylum-seekers from the Middle East or Africa have experienced more hostility with the number of attacks on asylum centers rising again over the last year.

Scholz stressed that “effective answers to the challenges of flight and migration will only be possible by means of a European framework.”

Germany has long been one of the most popular destinations for migrants in Europe, and the government has been lobbying for those who come to be distributed across Europe more fairly — but to little avail.

Scholz also stressed that Germany has to speed up the deportation of those who have their asylum applications rejected.

“Those who do not have a right of residence in Germany must return to their home country quickly,” he said. “That does not work well enough yet.”

By the end of last year, about 240,000 people were going through the asylum procedure and around 168,000 people had been rejected as asylum-seekers and were obliged to leave the country, according to the Mediendienst Integration group, which researches migration in Germany. However, only 12,945 people who were required to leave Germany were eventually deported in 2022.

In addition to speeding up deportations, Scholz also said that the country would have to improve clamping down on irregular migration, but he didn't go into details on how to do this.

"We want to reduce irregular migration," the chancellor said. "We want fewer people to put themselves in the hands of smugglers and on life-threatening escape routes."

