Schiff delays deposition of Homeland Security whistleblower

Brian Murphy said in a whistleblower complaint this month that he was pressured by more senior officials to suppress facts in intelligence reports about Russian interference and other matters. He has indicated that he wants to tell his story to Congress, but his lawyer said last week that he cannot appear until he resolves issues with the department over access to information.

In a statement Sunday, Schiff said that the department has refused to authorize security clearances for Murphy's lawyers and also is blocking Murphy from reviewing “relevant classified documents” before the deposition. Schiff, D-Calif., said the committee is prepared to “use all the tools available to us to secure relevant testimony,” including a subpoena.