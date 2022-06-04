Scherzer's dog bites pitching hand, Mets ace says no worries

The New York Post reported Saturday that the right-handed Scherzer was bitten by a dog on his left hand, a second bizarre injury for New York this week after shortstop Francisco Lindor got his right hand caught in a hotel door and fractured the tip of his middle finger.

Schezer, who has been out since May 18 and isn't expected back until at least late June, confirmed the dog bite on Twitter, saying it was actually his pitching hand that got nipped. He also said his timeline for a return hasn't changed.