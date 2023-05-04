Scherzer hit hard, chased early in return from suspension

Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on April 20 after getting ejected for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand during his April 19 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was facing the Tigers for the third time since leaving the team after the 2014 season. In the first of those starts, he matched a major league record for a nine-inning game with 20 strikeouts during a May 2016 win in Washington. Then he fanned 14 more over eight innings in his return to Comerica Park.